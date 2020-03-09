Troopers identify seven vehicles involved in triple fatal crash on I-75 North

March 9, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A triple fatal crash Monday morning left two lanes blocked on I-75 North just before Exit 210 (Fruitville Road) for hours.

The crash happened around 7:30am and involved seven vehicles. At this point, troopers have not said how the crash happened, but they have listed the vehicles involved.

  • Vehicle 1 - 2013 Ford Mustang driven by 55-year-old Angela Blase of Venice. She is in serious condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Vehicle 2 - 2006 Mack Cement Mixer - male driver killed in crash, identity withheld pending notification of family
  • Vehicle 3 - 2005 Toyota Corolla - 57-year-old Sarasota woman, suffered minor injuries
  • Vehicle 4 - Dodge Durango - male driver killed in crash, identity withheld pending notification of family
  • Vehicle 5 - 2001 Chevy Pickup - male driver in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, identity withheld pending notification of family
  • Vehicle 6 - 2018 Dodge 2500 - male driver killed in crash, identity withheld pending notification of family
  • Vehicle 7 - 2019 Chevy 4500 - 21-year-old Charlotte man, suffered no injuries

The crash remains under investigation and Florida Highway Patrol is asking any witnesses to call 239-938-1800.

As of 3pm, two northbound lanes on I-75 remain closed. Expect delays and seek alternate routes.

