Troopers identify drivers of seven vehicles involved in triple fatal crash on I-75 North

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A triple fatal crash Monday morning left two lanes blocked on I-75 North just before Exit 210 (Fruitville Road) for hours.
The crash happened around 7:30am and involved seven vehicles. At this point, troopers have not said how the crash happened, but they have listed the vehicles and drivers involved.
- Vehicle 1 - 2013 Ford Mustang driven by 55-year-old Angela Blase of Venice. She is in serious condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Her vehicle was traveling in outside lane.
- Vehicle 2 - 2006 Mack Cement Mixer driven by 50-year-old Joseph S. Lydic of Sarasota. Lydic was killed in the crash. His vehicle was traveling in center lane.
- Vehicle 3 - 2005 Toyota Corolla - 57-year-old Sarasota woman, suffered minor injuries. Her vehicle was traveling in outside lane.
- Vehicle 4 - Dodge Durango driven by 24-year-old Joseph Pontillo of Sarasota. Pontilla was killed in the crash. His vehicle was lawfully stopped within the paved shoulder.
- Vehicle 5 - 2001 Chevy Pickup driven by 53-year-old Mario Mendoza of Cape Coral. Mendoza is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He and the driver of Vehicle 6 were changing a flat tire when they were hit by Vehicle 4.
- Vehicle 6 - 2018 Dodge 2500 driven by 56-year-old Jose Leal. Leal was killed in the crash. He and the driver of Vehicle 5 were changing a flat tire when they were hit by Vehicle 4.
- Vehicle 7 - 2019 Chevy 4500 - 21-year-old Charlotte man, suffered no injuries. His vehicle was traveling northbound.
The crash remains under investigation and Florida Highway Patrol is asking any witnesses to call 239-938-1800.
At 3:45pm, more than eight hours after the initial crash, the northbound lanes were re-opened. However, crews remained on scene investigating for hours more, removing heavily damaged vehicles and debris.
This is the second accident in this area in less than a week. Last Thursday, a blown tire on concrete mixer truck led to a four-vehicle accident that closed I-75 South for hours. That accident left two people with serious injuries.
