Tractor trailer overturns on on-ramp to I-75 North

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to take crews some time to clean up after a tractor trailer overturned on an on-ramp to I-75 North Monday afternoon.
It happened around 12:45pm on one of the on-ramps to I-75 North off University Parkway. It’s unclear at this time how the tractor trailer overturned, but after it landed on its side, part of its load came out of the top of the trailer.
Crews are currently on scene cleaning up the mess and mitigating a diesel spill.
