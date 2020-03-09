Police identify man who was shot, killed while driving overnight on I-75 South

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed while driving along I-75 South this weekend.
North Port Police say around 3:45am Saturday, officers were called to the interstate on reports a man had been shot while driving southbound between mile marker 182 (Sumter Boulevard) and mile marker 179 (Toledo Blade Boulevard). Police say the victim, 23-year-old Javaris Keon Miller, died from his injuries just south of the Toledo Blade exit.
Police initially said Sunday they believed this to be an isolated incident and they expanded on that Monday, saying they believe Miller, who lives in Lehigh Acres, had started driving on I-75 in Palmetto and was specifically targeted by a second, unknown vehicle.
Miller was in a white, four-door 2019 Cadillac XTS. If anyone saw his vehicle and noted anything suspicious, you’re asked to call detectives. Below is an example of what that vehicle looks like:
"If anybody saw two vehicles acting erratically on I-75 from basically Palmetto to North Port let us know. If something stood out to somebody that seems odd, we would certainly like to hear from them," said North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor.
Police believe nearby residents may have also heard gunshots. If you did, you’re asked to call detectives as well.
The number is 941-429-7349.
The fatal shooting closed a 12-mile stretch of I-75 South for more than 12 hours Saturday as police investigated.
