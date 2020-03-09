Man desperate after dog, truck allegedly nabbed in broad daylight

It all happened just before lunchtime Sunday at Pelican Doughnuts when Mohr left Roleaux inside his truck with A/C running. Moments after he went inside, he says a lady walked up to the truck. When Mohr raced outside to stop her, that is when things took a terrible turn. The woman allegedly hit him with the door of the truck before speeding off and dragging him about 20 feet in the process.