KLX Energy Services: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) _ KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $25.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Wellington, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.09.
The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $98.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $96.4 million, or $4.32 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $544 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.79. A year ago, they were trading at $22.98.
