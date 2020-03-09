First Alert Weather: Warming trend takes us to the 80’s.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will drive our weather this week. For today a northeast flow of air will bring a warming wind that takes us very close to the 80 degree mark. The official recording station at the airport may be in the upper 70′s today but many other locations will see low 80s'. Over the next few days we will add a few degrees onto the afternoon highs and by the weekend be close to the mid 80′s everywhere. Some days will see a few more clouds than other days but this week should be, on balance, mostly sunny.