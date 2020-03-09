First Alert Weather Noon Update: Monday, March 9th, 2020 - Warming trend continues with minimal rain chances through Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and temperatures will slightly warmer than yesterday with highs topping out around 80 degrees. Winds will remain breezy out of the east at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
It’ll be a pleasant, but mild evening with temperatures falling into the low 70s around sunset. Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will start to relax out of the east at 5-10 mph.
For tomorrow, partly sunny skies as dew points gradually climb back into the low 60s. One or two short-lived showers are possible for inland locations including Highlands, Hardee and Desoto counties. Otherwise, it’ll remain dry across of the Suncoast. Plus, temperatures are expected to get into the low 80s and stay that way through the rest of the work week.