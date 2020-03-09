Demand prompted by coronavirus fears pushes Publix to limit purchases of some items

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With more cases of coronavirus cropping up in Florida, consumers have been buying up household goods, increasing demand to the point where Publix is now limiting the purchases of some items.
Publix, which is Florida’s largest grocery chain with more than 800 stores in the state and more than 400 elsewhere from Alabama to Virginia, is limiting customers to buying two of any individual item below:
- Hand soaps & sanitizers
- Rubbing alcohol
- Facial masks & gloves
- Disinfectant wipes and sprays
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays
- Facial tissue
- Cups/plates/utensils
- Bleach
A Publix spokeswoman, Maria Brous, said the decision was “due to the increase in demand over health concerns from the coronavirus.”
