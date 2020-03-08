University merger proposal ends in Florida House of Representatives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fight to merge New College of Florida and Florida Polytechnic University into the University of Florida is over for the year.
The Florida House of Representatives abandoned the proposal last night after the state Senate refused to go along with the consolidation plan.
Some lawmakers said the proposed bill would have cut administrative costs.
Donal Oshea, President of New College, posted a statement on the school’s website that says in part "Once session ends and the dust settles, we will get to work right away to address the concerns of the legislature.
We will increase our enrollment and graduation rates, thereby decreasing costs and securing our place among the nation’s greatest educational institutions."
