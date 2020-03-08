Man shot, killed while driving overnight on I-75 South; I-75 fully reopened

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say that I-75 has fully reopened in North Port.
A 12-mile section of I-75 South had been closed for hours as police were investigating the overnight shooting death of a driver.
Police are still investigating on the scene, but the roadway is back to full operation after being closed for hours.
North Port Police say around 3:45am, officers were called to the interstate on reports a man had been shot while driving southbound between mile marker 182 (Sumter Boulevard) and mile marker 179 (Toledo Blade Boulevard). Police say the victim died from his injuries just south of the Toledo Blade exit.
Police say they believe this is an isolated incident.
“What was this about? Was it somebody following somebody? Was it targeted, was it Road rage. Or was it just a random act?”. says Joshua Taylor who is a spokesman for the City of North Port.
Information about the victim and his vehicle will be released after family notification has been made, but police did say that he is not from North Port.
"If anybody saw two vehicles acting erratically on I 75 from basically Palmetto to North Port let us know. If something stood out to somebody that seems odd, we would certainly like to hear from them". said Taylor.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call detectives at 941-429-7349.
