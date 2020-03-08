Local reactions and tips on how to adjust to 'springing ahead’ for daylight saving time

The first week seems to be the most difficult to adjust to according to the residents we spoke with. “It’s challenging, I have three boys that I take to school. I drive them myself and we typically wake up at 6:30 just to get the morning going; cook breakfast, prepare lunches and everything else. So, what will end up happening is I’ll have to wake up at 5:30 am now with the time change," says Marc Malaj. A loaded schedule for working parents is likely going to feel the time change the most.