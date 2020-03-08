Local reactions and tips on how to adjust to 'springing ahead’ for daylight saving time

It’s an easy topic of conversation when asking someone how they feel about losing an hour of sleep? After speaking with local residents in Sarasota, FL they all gave a similar answer. “Why are we doing it," said Maring Organisciak. The alarm clock already wakes up Organisciak at 5:30 am. Here’s what else he had to say about Florida still participating in daylight saving time. “I am sure that it is going to disrupt me for at least a week.”
It’s been almost two years since state legislators approved the Sunshine Protection Act. It was approved in 2018, however, in 2020, Florida residents are still preparing to turn the clocks ahead tomorrow tonight. The time will spring ahead one hour tomorrow morning, at 2:00 am.
“It’s difficult to get used to losing an hour of sleep," said Janice Trippiedi. She said she doesn’t drive at night so the extra hour of daylight won’t benefit her at all. Matter of fact, the hour of daylight lost in the morning will make it tougher on her typical morning commute. The sun will rise at 7:47 am on Sunday morning, compared to 6:47 am this morning.
The first week seems to be the most difficult to adjust to according to the residents we spoke with. “It’s challenging, I have three boys that I take to school. I drive them myself and we typically wake up at 6:30 just to get the morning going; cook breakfast, prepare lunches and everything else. So, what will end up happening is I’ll have to wake up at 5:30 am now with the time change," says Marc Malaj. A loaded schedule for working parents is likely going to feel the time change the most.
AAA Tips for Motorists
•Do not rely on your bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness, instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road.
•In the early morning, watch out for pedestrians when backing up in parking lots or driveways. Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible.
•Leave more following room. When the sun is in your eyes it can be hard to see what the car ahead is doing.
•Invest in polarized sunglasses – they can help reduce glare.
•Utilize your sun visor, which can help to block out the sun.
•Be mindful of more children and others who are outdoors in the lighter evening hours.
•Remember to yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks. Do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.
•Pay attention and eliminate all distractions, including cell phones and car clocks that are off an hour! Reset the clocks while the vehicle is safely parked, rather than in motion.
AAA Tips for Pedestrians
•Cross only at intersections or crosswalks. Look left, right and left again and only cross when it is clear. Do not jaywalk or cross between parked cars.
•Evaluate the distance and speed of oncoming traffic before you step out into the street.
•Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you have to walk on a road that does not have sidewalks, walk facing traffic.
•See and be seen. Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing and/or accessories.
•While walking, pocket the cell phone and avoid listening to music at a volume that prohibits you from hearing approaching danger.