First Alert Weather: Sunday, March 8th, 2020 - Above average temperatures with a gradual increase in moisture next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening. Although temperatures will get chilly overnight, it won’t be as cold as it was this morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Gulf waters 20-60 nautical miles offshore through Monday morning. Along the coast, there is a small craft exercise caution. Seas will be at 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on Bay and Inland waters.
Skies will be mostly sunny and our warming trend will continue. Afternoon highs will top out close to 80 degrees. Winds will remain out of the east at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 25 mph.
A zonal flow aloft will provide mild and relativity quiet conditions across the Suncoast through the work week. One or two stray and short-lived showers can’t be ruled out for inland locations during the week.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.