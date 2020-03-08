First Alert Weather: Saturday, March 7th, 2020 - Warming up and staying dry into next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small craft advisory remains in effect along the Suncoast through tomorrow early tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph. A gradual increase in upper level moisture will allow scattered clouds to continue to sweep in from the Gulf of Mexico. This increase in cloud cover will allow overnight lows to be slightly warmer than this morning with temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.
A high pressure to our north will continue moving east into the Atlantic. This will shift our winds to the east at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. This shift in the wind will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 70s and bring a slight increase in low level moisture across the state of Florida. Skies will be mostly sunny and seas will be at 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on Bay and Inland waters.
