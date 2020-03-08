City of Sarasota recognizes an area of the city as the "Limelight District

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -“This area is a hidden destination, that really has so much to offer. But nobody knows about it”.
The Limelight District is an area that consists of businesses north of Fruitville down Lime Avenue through 12th street.
Included in the district is JDub’s Brewery, Music Compound, Brant’s Bookshop, Burgess Signs, Ed Smith Stadium, The Humane Society, Jon F. Swift Construction, and Speed Pro Imaging.
"Lime Avenue is the center of the District, we have so many different services retail and restaurants in Ed Smith Stadium. There’s a new pickleball complex coming at Wawa "says Limelight District President Kim Livengood.
The city of Sarasota believes the Limelight District will become a very popular area for locals and tourists.
“This could become one of the most exciting areas in the city. The innovative business district not only, but it’s also conventional businesses other things like brewpubs and things like that. The arts could be involved with this as well. I think it’s something different that you could see anywhere else”. explains Steve Cover, the City of Sarasota Planning Director.
Even though the Limelight District is officially recognized by the city, a zoning ordinance needs to be approved. SOT STeve
“Next process is finalized the first zoning ordinance. Get it to the planning board and the commission for approval once that’s in place these other uses can be able to locate in this district”. says Cover.
