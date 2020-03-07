Section of I-75 South closed due to investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-mile section of I-75 South is closed as Florida Highway Patrol conducts an investigation.
At this point, it’s unclear the nature of the investigation, but the southbound lanes are closed from mile marker 182 (Sumter Boulevard) to mile marker 170 (Kings Highway). Traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto U.S. 41.
The northbound lanes remain open.
The roadway was closed around 5am Saturday and troopers have not given any indication on when it may re-open.
