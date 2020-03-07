Man shot, killed while driving overnight on I-75 South; 12-mile section remains closed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-mile section of I-75 South is closed as police investigate the overnight shooting death of a driver.
North Port Police say around 3:45am, officers were called to the interstate on reports a man had been shot while driving southbound between mile marker 182 (Sumter Boulevard) and mile marker 179 (Toledo Blade Boulevard). Police say the victim died from his injuries just south of the Toledo Blade exit.
Currently, I-75 South is closed between mile marker 182 (Sumter Boulevard) and mile marker 170 (Kings Highway) in Charlotte County while police investigate and search for evidence.
Southbound traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto U.S. 41. however the northbound lanes remain open. There is no estimated time that the southbound lanes will re-open and police suggest avoiding the area and expecting delays.
Police say they believe this is an isolated incident. Information about the victim and his vehicle will be released after family notification has been made, but police did say that he is not from North Port.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call detectives at 941-429-7349.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.