Man shot, killed while driving overnight on I-75 South; I-75 fully reopened

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say that I-75 has fully reopened in North Port.
A 12-mile section of I-75 South had been closed for hours as police were investigating the overnight shooting death of a driver.
Police are still investigating on the scene, but the roadway is back to full operation after being closed for hours.
North Port Police say around 3:45am, officers were called to the interstate on reports a man had been shot while driving southbound between mile marker 182 (Sumter Boulevard) and mile marker 179 (Toledo Blade Boulevard). Police say the victim died from his injuries just south of the Toledo Blade exit.
Police say they believe this is an isolated incident. Information about the victim and his vehicle will be released after family notification has been made, but police did say that he is not from North Port.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call detectives at 941-429-7349.
