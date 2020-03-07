Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state. Those are the first deaths from the outbreak reported in Florida and on the East Coast. The Florida Department of Health said late Friday seven people in Florida have now tested positive for the virus. It says the two who died were people in their 70s who had traveled overseas, one a man with underlying health issues in Florida's Panhandle and the other an elderly Fort Myers area individual. The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the virus to 16, including 13 in Washington state and one in California.