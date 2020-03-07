Grab your jackets and sweaters for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter refuses to give up on the Suncoast with yet another cool weekend ahead. There will be plenty of sunshine both days as high pressure moves in and keeps skies clear.
Winds will be brisk out of the NNE at 15-20 mph which means tough boating conditions expected as well with a small craft advisory in effect for Suncoast waters through Saturday afternoon.
Saturday we start off chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40′s across the area and with the breezy conditions it will feel much cooler. There will be sunshine galore but the high will only reach into the mid to upper 60′s well below the average of 75.
Saturday night will be chilly once the sun goes down with temperatures in the upper 50′s by 8 p.m. and winds out of the NE at 10 mph will make it feel cooler.
Once again you will need a jacket Sunday morning as lows will be in the mid to upper 40′s to start the day. The daylight will be a little later as well as we move forward one hour. Sunrise will be at 7:46 a.m. instead of 6:46.
The winds will begin to veer around to the ENE by Sunday afternoon which will begin the warm-up and this will be the trend through the work week. The high on Sunday will be around 77 degrees.
Highs will be in the upper 70′s to low 80′s through the work week with no chance for rain as high pressure dominates our weather through Friday. Look for the humidity to go up as well next week with SE winds returning.
