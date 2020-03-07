Gettel Toyota of Bradenton hosts grand opening of new location

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gettel Toyota of Bradenton opened its doors to their new location on Friday.
The new location is on U.S. 41 and 14th Street West.
Their previous facility was 25 years old. They say that their showroom has doubled in size.
There is also more space in this new facility, and as a result of that, Gettel says they will increase sales per month.
“We had a lot of things to do to get the dealership in tip top shape but everything is 100% now we welcome you to come to the dealership that we provide,” Gettel Automotive CEO, Jim Gettel, says.
Gettel owns dealerships not only in Manatee County, but also in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties.
