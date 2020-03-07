DeSantis activates Level II Emergency in statewide response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II as a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida to provide support to the Florida Department of Health (DOH) and county health departments.
“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”
This directive comes after Friday night’s announcement from the DOH that two people in Florida have died and two new presumptive positive cases were confirmed in Broward County. A new presumptive positive case in Lee County was confirmed by DOH on Saturday.
