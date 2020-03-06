WKU seeks revenge on FIU

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of Florida International's scoring this season. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 63 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.TERRIFIC TAVEION: Taveion Hollingsworth has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.