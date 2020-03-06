Winter’s chill returns to Suncoast Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Back to the jackets at least in the morning hours as temperatures will once again go below average through Sunday morning. The average high is 75 and low is 55 degrees. We will be in the upper 40′s both Saturday and Sunday morning with highs only in the upper 60′s to near 70 each day.
The cold front which moves through early Friday morning will switch our winds around to the NW which will bring cool dry air to the Suncoast. No
There will be plenty of sunshine through the afternoon however but the winds blowing at 15-20 will make it feel cooler. If you are going to the baseball games you may need a light jacket or sweater to take along if your in the shade and there is nothing to block the wind.
No mention or rain over the weekend and the fog has gone as well for a while. By Sunday the winds will have lessened and switched around to the ENE which will begin the warm up for Sunday afternoon. The high on Sunday will be 77 degrees.
The warm weather will stick around through the work week with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s each day and no mention of rain.
For boaters on Friday it will be tough going with winds out on the waters at 15-20 kts. and seas 3-5 feet and choppy conditions on the waters.
