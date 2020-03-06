Venice man charged with possessing child porn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man is under arrest after deputies say they found hundreds of images and videos of child porn on his electronic devices.
Deputies began investigating in December 2019 after receiving a cyber tip from Google that in October 2019, 32 images of suspected child porn depicting a child under the age of 10 were uploaded to Google Photos.
On Thursday, March 5, deputies executed a search warrant at Jeffrey Geske's home on Osage Road. Deputies say they found a laptop and external hard drive locked in a bedroom safe and the devices contained more than 200 images and videos of child porn.
Deputies say they also found suspected methamphetamine on the 51-year-old's night stand.
Geske was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and a single count of Possession of Methamphetamine.
