Tip leads to arrest of man on federal felony warrant in Sarasota
Courtney Garner is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack cocaine). (Source: Sarasota Police)
By ABC7 Staff | March 6, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 11:31 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tip led Sarasota Police to arrest a 36-year-old man wanted on a federal felony warrant.

Around 10:40am Tuesday, police received a tip that Courtney Garner was in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue. Garner was wanted on a federal felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers responded and took Garner into custody. During a search of the vehicle he was in, officers say they found 16.44 grams of rock cocaine in the center console and a small amount of marijuana.

Garner was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack cocaine).

