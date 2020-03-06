Tip leads to arrest of man on federal felony warrant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tip led Sarasota Police to arrest a 36-year-old man wanted on a federal felony warrant.
Around 10:40am Tuesday, police received a tip that Courtney Garner was in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue. Garner was wanted on a federal felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officers responded and took Garner into custody. During a search of the vehicle he was in, officers say they found 16.44 grams of rock cocaine in the center console and a small amount of marijuana.
Garner was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (crack cocaine).
