Photos: Inside the investigation of Harley Dilly, the Ohio teen who died in a chimney

“Dilly was positioned with his head toward the roof of the home and his feet toward the floor of the home," the report said. “Dilly appeared to be standing on the floor of the chimney with his knees slightly bent. His body was facing the storage room (south). Both of his arms were bent at the elbows and both elbows were up near his head. Dilly’s right arm was bent with his hand near his back. His left arm was bent with his hand near his chest.”