Olympic rowing trials to be held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Friday, U.S. Rowing announced the first two 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials will be held here in Sarasota.
Both will be held at Nathan Benderson Park. The first team trial takes place between March 16-21 and features racing in the women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls, lightweight women’s double sculls and lightweight men’s double sculls. The second is between April 13-18 and features acing in four Olympic boat classes – the women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, men’s pair, and men’s quadruple sculls, as well as three Paralympic boat classes – PR1 men’s singled sculls, PR1 women’s single sculls, and PR2 mixed double sculls.
Nathan Benderson Park also hosted the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials.
“We are thrilled that Sarasota and Nathan Benderson Park will continue our support of the sport of rowing and the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the United States by hosting the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials,” said Stephen V. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which operates Nathan Benderson Park. “This is part of a larger, long-term vision for our partnership with USRowing, to be at the center of rowing in the U.S. We look forward to hosting these amazing athletes and to providing an outstanding stage on which to perform.”
The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will run July 24-August 9 in Tokyo, Japan. The 2020 Paralympic Games are scheduled for August 25-September 6.
