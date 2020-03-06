Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Every and Rory McIlroy had the best two scores at Bay Hill on Thursday. They have next to nothing in common except for being past champions of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy is the No. 1 player in the world. He shot 66 in the morning. Every is the No. 309 player in the word whose only two PGA Tour victories were at Bay Hill. In tougher conditions with the wind, he shot 65. That's his lowest score at Bay Hill. And it's 20 shots better than his last PGA Tour round six days ago at the Honda Classic.