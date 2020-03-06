“Health line” set up for Manatee residents to call if they have coronavirus symptoms

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re a Manatee County resident and have coronavirus symptoms, before you do anything, even going to the doctor’s office, you’re asked to call the newly established Manatee Health Line.
The Manatee Health Department says symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. You’re at greater risk of getting coronavirus if you’ve been in close contact with anyone who has it or traveled to a country or area where it’s widespread.
The number to call is 941-242-6649. Experts are on duty from 8am until 5pm, Monday through Friday. They’ll be able to interview callers to determine if they’re at risk for having coronavirus.
“Calling the health department ahead of time allows us to coordinate with the health care system to assure appropriate infection control measures in our community,” Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie said. “It also meets the guidelines laid out in Section 3 of the statewide Declaration of Public Health Emergency issued on March 1.”
The State Department of Health is also running a hotline for anyone who believes they may have coronavirus. So if you’re not a Manatee County resident or it’s after-hours, call 866-779-6121. That line is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For the latest details on coronavirus in Florida, including case counts, prevention tips and more, visit: www.flhealth.gov/covid-19 .
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.