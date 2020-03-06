Florida student mistakes pepper spray for body spray

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union) — Authorities say Florida middle school student mistakenly released pepper spray after grabbing what he thought was a canister of body spray from another student.
School district officials in Jacksonville say the seventh grade student has been issued a civil citation for the Feb. 28 incident at Highlands Middle School.
Forty one students were sent to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries that day.
Officials say the student who brought the pepper spray to school will also face disciplinary action for bringing a banned substance onto the campus.
No one was seriously injured in the incident.
