First Alert Weather: Cooler now but getting even colder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds have picked up out of the northwest and cooler air is filtering in. Temperatures are running about five degrees cooler than twenty fours hours ago. We do have a lot of cloud cover due to the front sinking south through the area this morning. High pressure will be building in today and the afternoon will feature much more sunshine. Winds will continue to be breezy and a Small Craft Advisory and Rip Current Advisory will be up today and tonight. The dry air will help temperatures to drop tonight into the 40′s and tomorrow we will struggle to reach the upper 60′s. We are also entering a period of dry weather and rain over the next ten days is not expected.