Doctors Hospital says coronavirus patient has been discharged

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctors Hospital of Sarasota says it has discharged the Manatee County man who contracted coronavirus and became the first hospitalized COVID-19 patient in the State of Florida.
However, at this point it’s unclear what the hospital means when it says the patient was discharged. It could mean he has recovered and was released, it could mean he has been taken to another facility or it could mean he was released to his home where he is being quarantined.
The hospital sent out a media alert around 4:30pm on Friday about the patient’s release and we immediately sent messages and emails to their spokesperson asking for clarification. After an hour, we received this response: “I am sorry, we never discuss patient information.”
The Manatee County man was admitted to the hospital last week and though the exact date has not been made clear by the hospital we know that a nurse came in contact with him on Wednesday, February 26 and he met with an infectious disease specialist on Thursday, February 27.
On Friday, February 28 the Centers for Disease Control updated their criteria on who should be tested for coronavirus and the patient was tested under the new criteria. The hospital says its staff also took immediate action and activated established protocols to handle a potential case of coronavirus, including immediate isolation.
The next evening, on Saturday, February 29, a state lab returned a presumptive positive result.
The man was one of the first two cases of coronavirus in Florida. The other involved a woman in her 20s from Hillsborough County who had been traveling through Italy. Since then, there has been a third coronavirus case involving the sister of the Hillsborough County woman who traveled with her in Italy and a fourth case involving a man from Santa Rosa County in Florida’s panhandle who had traveled through China.
It remains unclear how the Manatee County man contracted coronavirus. The CDC said it was investigating as the man had not traveled to any areas where coronavirus is known to be spreading.
Doctors Hospital says after the test results came back, they immediately notified anyone who had been in contact with the patient and furloughed employees. They also sent out a letter on Sunday, March 1 about the presence of coronavirus and suspended elective procedures. That letter spread like wildfire on social media, alerting the Suncoast about the case before health officials released any official information.
The CDC confirmed on Monday, March 2 that the man had coronavirus.
One of the employees affected is Rose Schultz's daughter, Wendy. Schultz told ABC7 that her daughter was one of 12 people at the hospital who were exposed to the patient.
She said the patient came in for what they believed was pneumonia and her daughter was exposed to the virus on Wednesday, February 26, days before he was tested for coronavirus.
Her daughter, a breast cancer survivor, is now in quarantine, as is her 17-year-old grandson, a student at Sarasota Military Academy who suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, which is a life-threatening lung disease. Because of her family’s underlying health issues she said she is concerned.
“Well I’m very concerned for both of them. This could be devastating for him. But, the community, I mean we’re all just sitting here. This thing is going viral. You know we’ve seen what it has done to other parts of the world so right now it’s here in Sarasota," Schultz said.
Sarasota Military Academy says once they were made aware their student was quarantined, they began to do a deep clean at the school.
"And we did hear about this. We went into the classrooms sanitize again. We’ve sanitized the buses as well. We’ve met with the faculty and staff. They’re very well aware, went over all the precautions as well. We’re following the Department of Health protocol," says Christina Bowman, the Executive Director of Schools Sarasota Military Academy. "At this time we’re not following any need to exclude cadets and there’s no need for a school closure at this time."
Schultz said her daughter and grandson will be in quarantine for nine days. Over those days she said they will continuously check their temperatures and if they show signs of a fever, coughing, or have trouble breathing they will go to the hospital.
When ABC7 asked Schultz where her daughter went between Wednesday, February 26 and Sunday, March 1 before finding out that she had been exposed, Schultz said she didn’t know where her daughter went during that time besides work.
Doctors Hospital says it’s working closely with the State Department of Health and CDC to take appropriate precautions on behalf of patients, caregivers, and the community. Hospital officials say they treat patients with infectious diseases every day and have been reinforcing infection prevention protocols in addition to coronavirus guidelines from the CDC. Officials say they are continuously terminally cleaning the entire building by using anti-microbial disinfectant on every surface in the hospital, both clinical and public spaces.
Doctors Hospital says starting Wednesday, March 4 they began to admit new patients to the hospital and resumed elective procedures. Their emergency room has remained open.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus, call the State Department of Health at 1-866-779-6121. The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.