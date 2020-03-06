Doctors Hospital says coronavirus patient has been discharged

"And we did hear about this. We went into the classrooms sanitize again. We’ve sanitized the buses as well. We’ve met with the faculty and staff. They’re very well aware, went over all the precautions as well. We’re following the Department of Health protocol," says Christina Bowman, the Executive Director of Schools Sarasota Military Academy. "At this time we’re not following any need to exclude cadets and there’s no need for a school closure at this time."