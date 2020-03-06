After completing first ever walk over live volcano, Nik Wallenda announces next act

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After walking the wire into history on Wednesday, what will daredevil Nik Wallenda do next?
Two days after his stunt walking 1,800-feet above the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua, which has an active lava lake, Wallenda was back in Florida at Legoland where he announced his next act.
On April 16, Wallenda will “walk the plank” at Pirate Island Hotel, a new hotel opening at Legoland. For this stunt, his balancing pole will be built by the master model builders at Lego.
