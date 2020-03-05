Tech Data: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Tech Data Corp. (TECD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $149.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.88 per share.
The information technology products distributor posted revenue of $10.38 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.35 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $374.5 million, or $10.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $37 billion.
Tech Data shares have dropped 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.
