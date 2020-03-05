Nik Wallenda completes historic walk, becoming first to walk high-wire over live volcano

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, Times Square - how on earth could Nik Wallenda hope to top these accomplishments?
But the daredevil did on Wednesday, March 4 when he walked the high-wire over a live and active volcano while live on ABC.
Wallenda traveled to Nicaragua for the stunt, walking 1,800-feet above the Masaya Volcano, which has an active lava lake. He had to and deal with extreme heat and sulfuric fumes and spent months preparing by practicing with a gas mask and blindfold to make sure he made it across the wire safely.
The two-hour special of this historic event aired on ABC and viewers watched live as he safely completed the walk.
Great work, Nik!
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.