More than a dozen people waiting on COVID-19 test results, federal funding pending approval

ABC 7 contacted several national and state departments to find out exactly how much testing would cost. We called the department sending out the kits, international reagent resource, but never heard back. We also reached out the CDC and they said they were working on getting us some answers. As for the state health department, they haven’t gotten back to us. While funding questions loom. Governor DeSantis reassures constituents the risk is low. “If you look at this virus the vast majority of people who acquire it will not require hospitalization,” said DeSantis to media in Tampa on Monday. The state surgeon general says 80% of people will be able to treat coronavirus at home. 15% will have more severe symptoms and will require hospitalization and % are expected to be especially severe.