More than a dozen people waiting on COVID-19 test results, federal funding pending approval

The Coronavirus death toll across the United States is on the rise.
There are ten people dead in Washington state and now one in California.
And here in Florida, Governor DeSantis says the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low.
The number of people being monitored has increased from 184 on Sunday to 247 as of Tuesday.
There are two confirmed cases of Coronavirus, one presumptive positive and now we're finding out that a Floridian who traveled to Asia is self-isolating in Washington state.
16 people are waiting for test results.
Representatives with a local hospital say the CDC is not billing people for testing. People who go to the ER on urgent care with respiratory symptoms they will be charged for the care and tests provided before someone qualifies for COVID-19 testing.
The CDC requires doctors to first rule out other viruses or conditions. Testing costs depends on the treatments and a patients specific health insurance coverage.
On Monday, Governor DeSantis urged people to first call their county health department before going to an urgent care or ER with symptoms.
With three new labs testing for Coronavirus in Florida more hospitals are supposed to be getting results quicker. Senator Rick Scott on Tuesday night took to social media urging the US Congress to include money in the emergency appropriations bill to make Coronavirus testing free and accessible to all.
Wednesday, Governor DeSantis met with medical professionals in Orlando and said he's pushing for funding on the state level too. "This may be a situation where we're using some contingency funding using some of the state’s reserves. But any measures we take we hope to be reimbursed by the federal government,” said Governor DeSantis at a press conference in Orlando.
Wednesday evening a news release noted the U.S. House approved emergency funding to confront the Coronavirus. It’s now on the Senate floor waiting for a decision on whether the $8.3 billion bill will pass and be sent to the President’s office for his immediate signature.
According to Congressman Vern Buchanan the bill approved on Wednesday will help fund better testing kits, development of a vaccine, and research into treatment.
ABC 7 contacted several national and state departments to find out exactly how much testing would cost. We called the department sending out the kits, international reagent resource, but never heard back. We also reached out the CDC and they said they were working on getting us some answers. As for the state health department, they haven’t gotten back to us. While funding questions loom. Governor DeSantis reassures constituents the risk is low. “If you look at this virus the vast majority of people who acquire it will not require hospitalization,” said DeSantis to media in Tampa on Monday. The state surgeon general says 80% of people will be able to treat coronavirus at home. 15% will have more severe symptoms and will require hospitalization and % are expected to be especially severe.