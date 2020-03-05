Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch

In this Dec. 17, 2019 photo made available by NASA, engineers watch the first driving test for the Mars 2020 rover in a clean room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, NASA announced the explorer's name will be "Perseverance." (Source: J. Krohn/NASA via AP/NASA)
By MARCIA DUNN | March 5, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 3:29 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover finally has a name: Perseverance.

The six-wheeled robotic explorer will blast off to Mars in July and collect samples for eventual return to Earth.

The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for U.S. schoolchildren.

The U.S. space agency announced it Thursday at Alex’s school in Burke, Virginia, and he got to read his winning essay live on NASA TV.

Schoolchildren around the country submitted more than 28,000 essays last year.

The rover is undergoing final preparations at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

