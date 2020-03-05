Gulfstream Ave roundabout project won’t begin until other roundabout projects are finished

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41 roundabout project will now begin after the roundabout construction projects at Fruitville Road, 14th Street, and 10th Street are complete.
The Mayor of The City of Sarasota, Jen Ahearn-Koch, said the change comes after a meeting her and other city officials had with FDOT where they expressed their concerns about the impact construction was having on the city.
The Gulfstream Avenue roundabout project is now expected to start in January of 2021. But, Mayor Ahearn-Koch said the part of construction that could impact traffic flow on the roadway won't start until after Sarasota's season.
"The things that we can control, we do need to keep that in mind. That we do have a season and when we are going to do this kind of construction let's not do it during that season. Or let's try not to if we can," said Mayor Ahearn-Koch said.
The City of Sarasota and FDOT are working together to research and brainstorm ways on how to make construction for this upcoming project not impact traffic.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.