Gas leak forces evacuation of Sarasota strip mall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas leak forcing the evacuation of a strip mall in Sarasota. It happened last night in the 8400 block of Lockwood Ridge Road.
Witnesses say they smelled gas behind Heinrich’s German Grill. Fire officials evacuated all the businesses in the complex except for the Wal Mart before 9 o’clock. Fire crews worked with TECO crews to have the gas leak repaired.
“We were having a regular dinner service then one of our cooks walked outside and there was a little fire behind our restaurant and he put it out," said Lori Bubik, Manager for Heinrich’s German Grill. “And we noticed that there was still bubbling from underneath the ground so we ended up calling Heinrich, then the fire company because we still smelled gas.”
”I came out around 8:50, there were police officers taping off the area, fire trucks were running in, you could just see everybody running around," said Hayden Johnson, a Wal Mart employee. “Cars were being told to turn around and they were just guarding the area to make sure nobody can get in or out.”
No one was injured. It’s not yet known what caused the gas leak.
