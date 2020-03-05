Florida faces tough test vs No. 6 Kentucky

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky's Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Keyontae Johnson has connected on 37.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.