First batch of coronavirus tests at Sarasota Memorial Hospital come back negative

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fourteen people are breathing a sigh of relief at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after testing came back negative for coronavirus. But hospital officials say additional patients are being tested.
The results from the first batch of tests sent out by the hospital on Monday were received late Wednesday night. According to hospital officials, all 14 patients had been hospitalized with unexplained respiratory illnesses. The hospital says the negative results are not considered official until confirmed by the Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, but were shared to help with patient care and notification.
“We are happy to report that the results we have received to date have been negative, but there are many viruses circulating this time of year and many more tests that will be run. We have to remain vigilant and prepared for that to change,” said SMH CEO David Verinder.
Though that’s good news for some, the hospital is still treating a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses and sending out additional tests.
Right now, officials say they have no presumptive or confirmed cases of coronavirus. Anyone who comes to the hospital and meets the CDC criteria for possible coronavirus is put into isolation and treated with all necessary precautions while a battery of tests is completed to rule out the flu or other viruses.
If those tests come back negative, testing for coronavirus is completed and sent to state-run labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami.
The hospital has opened a 24/7 coronavirus command center to provide staff, local healthcare providers, local nursing homes and others in the community with information and guidance. There is also a public coronavirus hotline 941-917-8799 to provide updated information and guidance on how to seek care without exposing others should a patient suspect they’ve been exposed.
