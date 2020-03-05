First Alert Weather: Dramatic weather changes in the next 24 hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the day that we put into motion the changes that will eventually bring much cooler and drier air to the Suncoast. A strong south wind will continue to pump humid and warm air into the Suncoast today. That will set the stage for a few scattered early evening showers. There is a much better chance for showers after sunset and especially in the window between 10 pm and 2 am. Total rainfall amounts will not be that great (likely below .1 inches) but everyone will have an equal chance for the showers. Once the line of showers moves past the winds will shift and cooler air will begin to move in.