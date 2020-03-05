Cold front to chill things a bit for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat index was in the low 90′s in places on the Suncoast Wednesday and on Thursday we can expect more of this heat and humidity and then things change on Friday.
A cold front will sweep through early Friday morning and as winds will shift behind the cold front we will see much cooler air settle in on Friday.
The coldest morning will be Saturday with lows in the mid to upper 40′s to start the day. The average high for this time of year here is 75 degrees we will be some 5 degrees cooler than that on Friday and Saturday.
Thursday will be warm and breezy with highs once again well above average in the low 80′s some mid 80′s possible inland on a brisk S to SW wind all day at 15-20 mph.
There will be the potential for some patchy sea fog once again on Thursday which could limit visibility during the morning commute.
Thursday night expect increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for a brief shower or two as a thin line of showers is expected to move through during the early morning hours across the Suncoast.
Friday we wake up to brisk NW winds at 15-20 mph bringing in much cooler and drier air to the Suncoast. The high on Friday will be some 10 degrees cooler than it has been with the thermometer topping out in the low 70′s.
Friday night will be chilly for Music on Main at LWR as temperatures will fall quickly once the sun sets at 6:35 p.m. By the way remember this weekend is time change again. Before you go to be on Saturday move your clock ahead one hour (Spring Forward) if you don’t you will be an hour late for everything on Sunday. Sunset on Sunday will now be at 7:35 p.m.
Saturday will be a chilly start with temperatures in the mid to upper 40′s. With a wind out of the North at 10 it will feel even cooler. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a high in the low 70′s.
Sunday should be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees and still some low humidity.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.