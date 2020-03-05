Accident involving four vehicles, including concrete mixer truck, closes lanes on I-75 at Fruitville Rd

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An accident involving four vehicles, including a concrete mixer truck, has closed multiple lanes of I-75 at Fruitville Road (Exit 210).
The accident involves two trauma alerts and traffic is currently gridlocked. Drivers are asked everyone to avoid the area.
As of 12:45pm, all southbound lanes are closed north of the Fruitville Road exit. Traffic is backed up well before University Parkway.
Florida Highway Patrol says the concrete mixer truck spilled a large quantity of concrete mix across the southbound lanes. Emergency crews are on scene investigating the crash and assessing the cleanup process.
One northbound lanes is open and traffic is backed up as far south as Clark Road. Florida Highway Patrol anticipates additional northbound lanes will be re-opened soon.
This crash is expected to cause delays for the next several hours and will impact evening commuters.
