WATCH LIVE: Two Osprey eggs in our tower camera nest are getting close to hatching!
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 around 5:30pm, Sara laid an egg in the nest in the tower outside ABC7's studio in downtown Sarasota. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | March 4, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 11:40 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are getting very close to the end of the incubation period for the two eggs laid by Sara the Osprey in our tower camera nest behind the ABC7 studio in downtown Sarasota.

Sara and her partner Sota (the Suncoast’s most famous Ospreys!) laid two eggs last month after three years of having laid no eggs at all. The first egg was laid around 5:30pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 and the second was laid around 5:20am on Sunday, February 10, 2020.

The typical incubation period for Osprey eggs is around 35-37 days, which means the first should hatch around March 11-13 and the second should hatch around March 15-17. Keep an extra eye on the live camera over the next week to look for signs of hatching!

When Sara moves, you can see them underneath her - they’re reddish-brown in color. You can watch video of the first egg being laid below:

After the chicks hatch out of their eggs, it’s around eight weeks before they’ll take their first flight.

In the video below, you can learn more about our famous ospreys:

Sara and Sota last laid eggs in the nest on February 18, 2016, when two eggs were laid. Only one ended up hatching on March 25, 2016. You can watch that video below:

ABC7 held a naming contest for the chick and viewers decided on “Sunny.”

