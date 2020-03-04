Suspect dies days after being shot by deputies returning fire in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The man who the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says fired at two deputies last week has died.
Around 5:30pm last Thursday, February 27, the sheriff’s office says 43-year-old Ceceil Truelove fired at deputies on the 1800 block of 47th Terrace East in Bradenton.
“He pulls out a weapon and begins to fire at my two deputies,” said Sheriff Rick Wells with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Truelove is a convicted felon who was wanted on federal indictments for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and distribution of a quantity of meth. The FBI and FDLE were searching for him.
The sheriff’s office was called when he allegedly tried to get into a business and a report of a suspicious vehicle in nearby woods. Deputies would eventually see him coming out from the woods.
“Begins to walk away from them, with his hands in his pockets, he will not comply," said Sheriff Wells. "He continues to walk away and as they are trying to make contact with him he pulls out a weapon.”
The sheriff’s office says their deputies shouted commands for Truelove to show his hands, but he pulled out a weapon and fired multiple times.
“They returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times,” said Sheriff Wells.
The deputies weren’t hit. Truelove underwent surgery at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says he passed away from his injuries on Wednesday, March 4.
The deputies involved in this shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation is conducted, which is standard procedure.
This shooting comes on the heels of another deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County early Wednesday morning on Cortez Road. That suspect was shot and killed.
“We’re living in a violent society this is what these deputies face day in, day out," said Sheriff Wells. "They’re always putting themselves in harm’s way and luckily tonight no one wearing green was hurt or killed.”
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.
