Should you cancel travel plans because of the Coronavirus?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you have upcoming travel plans, should you cancel them due to the Coronavirus?
Officials from AAA say the decision is a personal one that must be made by the individual. Travelers, however, should be aware of travel advisories put out by the CDC.
Currently, the CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China and South Korea. They also are telling travelers to practice enhanced precautions if they are traveling to Iran, Italy, and Japan.
Rick Piccolo, who is the President of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, said people do not need to be worried about traveling within the United States.
Travelers should remember to practice good hygiene. That includes washing their hands for at least twenty seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing their nose or coughing. People should also avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth. It also is recommended to bring hand sanitizer, made of at least 60% alcohol, and disinfecting wipes when traveling.
If a person wants to cancel their travel plans, they should contact the company they booked their trip through.
"What the airlines have done in a lot of cases is allow you to get a full refund when you're going to those affected countries, if you bought a ticket there. And then in other areas they'll allow you to change your ticket without a fee for changing your ticket. So it depends on where you're flying and it also depends on the airline. So what we urge people to do is check with their airline if they want to change their plans at all," said Piccolo.
AAA said people should also review their travel insurance. Some companies are considering the Coronavirus a "known event".
The CDC reminds travelers, whether they plan to travel within the U.S. or abroad, to bring all necessary travel documentation including health insurance cards. Outside the U.S. travelers are encouraged to know the nearest location and contact information for the U.S. embassy or consulate in case of an emergency.
