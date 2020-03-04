Sarasota County School Board addresses coronavirus concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The coronavirus was the hot topic of conversation at Tuesday night’s Sarasota County School Board meeting. They say they are being very proactive in keeping the school district healthy and safe.
A Sarasota County Health Department official addressing the school board tonight to help ease concerns.
“Our most important message is one of trying to remain calm as a community," said Chuck Henry, an Administrator for the Sarasota County Health Department. "The most important thing that we can all do is to ensure that we’re protecting ourselves and our families and we do that by staying home if we’re sick, keeping children home if they’re sick.”
A Sarasota Military Academy student and his mother are quarantined as a precautionary measure because of her contact with a patient at Doctor’s Hospital. Although there aren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Sarasota County School District, school officials aren’t taking any chances. They’ve organized a task force.
“At this point we are business as usual in Sarasota County Schools but we’re being proactive," said Jody Dumas, Chief Operating Officer for Sarasota County Schools. "So this task force is working very closely with the health department, working very closely with the county emergency management in making sure that we are relaying any information that we need to to our staff, our parents, our students.”
In addition, school officials say the janitorial staff have increased cleaning and disinfecting measures on all touch points in every school. The school board says they will remain on top of this every step of the way.
“We’re looking at whether schools need to be closed, what procedures we to need have in case coronavirus does occur in Sarasota County Schools,” said Eric Robinson, a Sarasota County School Board member.
Starting on Wednesday, the Sarasota County School District is launching a special section on the coronavirus on their website.
