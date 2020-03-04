Police in North Port investigating after 5-month-old infant dies

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are investigating a the death of a 5-month-old infant.
Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., police and North Port Fire Rescue were called to a home on the 7800 block of Minardi Street for a report of an unconscious infant. Police say CPR was given as 911 was called but paramedics were unable to revive the baby.
Police say that the infant’s mother told officers she fell asleep while breastfeeding and when she woke up she saw that the infant was not breathing.
Police are investigating and say they’re working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No further information is available at this time.
